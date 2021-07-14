Police recover body of Oakville woman who went missing after boat crash on Lake Rosseau
Share:
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 11:17PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 15, 2021 1:31PM EDT
The body of a 51-year-old woman who went missing after a boat crash on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka Wednesday evening has been recovered.
Emergency crews were called to the lake near Windermere Marina just after 7:30 p.m. for a crash.
Bracebridge OPP said witnesses reported seeing several people in the water following the collision.
A total of six people, who are seasonal residents from the Greater Toronto Area, were in the two boats, according to police.
A 13-year-old girl from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries, including one person who was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition.
Three of them were released from hospital Thursday, police said.
A major search was underway for the sixth passenger who went missing following the crash.
On Thursday afternoon, police said the body of the woman was recovered around 4 p.m.
She was identified as Donna Wiley from Oakville.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1(888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.