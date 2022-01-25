Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle in a fatal-hit and run in North York this past weekend and are urging anyone who recognizes it to contact investigators.

Police say that the driver of a black BMW 3 Series was headed northbound on Weston Road near Knob Hill Drive, just south of Highway 401, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday when they struck a 52-year-old man who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, meanwhile, failed to remain on scene.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that they now believe that the suspect vehicle was seen in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue approximately 15 minutes after the collision.

They say that the vehicle is believed to have extensive damage, including to its front passenger-side headlight and its lower left bumper. They say that the vehicle is also believed to have sustained a broken windshield and is likely missing its passenger side mirror.

“Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage and were in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence, or up to Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue (north of the collision) between the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. to contact police at Traffic Services,” the press release states.

According to police the suspect vehicle is believed to have a model year of 2004 or 2005.