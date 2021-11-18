Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Scarborough’s Golfdale Gardens neighbourhood earlier this week.

Officers were called to a shooting at 3945 Lawrence Avenue East, near Kingston Road, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they located one man, who has now been identified as 23-year-old Ajax resident Abdulmoaize Popal, suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residential building in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a light-coloured SUV, which is believed to be a Subaru, was last seen fleeing the area north on Orton Park Road.

The homicide unit has now released an image of that vehicle.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone that witnessed the shooting, or were in the area at the time, and have video surveillance or dash cam footage to contact them,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.