

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released several surveillance camera images of a vehicle they believe is associated with the shooting death of 50-year-old Albert Iavarone in Ancaster last week.

Iavarone was shot in the driveway of his home on Sunflower Crescent at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Police previously said his killer was brought to the area in a silver vehicle and hid in some bushes “for an extended period of time,” before exiting cover and firing at Iavarone.

The real estate agent collapsed in the doorway of his home and was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Iavarone’s wife and two adult children were at home at the time of the shooting, police said.

Investigators said Iavarone did not have a criminal record but was “associated” with known organized crime figures in the area of Hamilton.

On Tuesday, Hamilton police released images of a vehicle associated to the incident. They described it as a light-coloured vehicle and it appears to be a station wagon or crossover.

Anyone in the neighbourhood who saw the vehicle or has video footage of the vehicle in that area in the two weeks preceding the incident is asked to call Det. Jason Castle at 905-546-4167.