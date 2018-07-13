

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a “completely unprovoked” assault in the downtown core in April.

According to police, a man was in the vicinity of Yonge and Wellesley streets at around 9:30 p.m. on April 22 when he was approached by another man, who proceeded to assault him.

Police say that the assault appeared to be “completely unprovoked.”

The victim sustained serious injuries as a result and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the area on foot and was last seen heading northbound on Yonge Street, police say.

He is described as 30 to 35 years old with a thin build.