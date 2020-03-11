Police release images of suspects in arson at collision reporting centre
Two suspects in a arson at a collision reporting centre in Scarborough on March 4 are shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 7:37AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 11, 2020 7:38AM EDT
Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects wanted in connection with an arson at a collision reporting centre in Scarborough last week.
Police say that the suspects arrived at the East Collision Reporting Centre near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on March 4 in a white or light-coloured, 4-door hatchback.
It is alleged that they shattered the glass front doors of the building and then went inside and proceeded to pour an accelerant onto the floor. The accelerant was subsequently ignited, causing a fire that resulted in damage to the building.
Sometime following the fire, police did respond to a similar incident at another vehicle collision reporting centre on Toryork Drive in North York, though it remains unclear whether they are linked.
In that second incident, police say that a suspect or suspects broke glass to gain access to the building and poured gasoline on the carpet. The suspects were, however, unable to ignite the gas to actually start a fire.
The suspects in the first fire are described as follows:
- The first male is described as tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey 'Roots' hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, white gloves, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.
- The second male was last seen wearing a dark hoody, a jacket, dark track pants with white lines on the legs, and white gloves.