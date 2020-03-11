

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects wanted in connection with an arson at a collision reporting centre in Scarborough last week.

Police say that the suspects arrived at the East Collision Reporting Centre near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on March 4 in a white or light-coloured, 4-door hatchback.

It is alleged that they shattered the glass front doors of the building and then went inside and proceeded to pour an accelerant onto the floor. The accelerant was subsequently ignited, causing a fire that resulted in damage to the building.

Sometime following the fire, police did respond to a similar incident at another vehicle collision reporting centre on Toryork Drive in North York, though it remains unclear whether they are linked.

In that second incident, police say that a suspect or suspects broke glass to gain access to the building and poured gasoline on the carpet. The suspects were, however, unable to ignite the gas to actually start a fire.

The suspects in the first fire are described as follows: