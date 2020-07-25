Police have released the images of the two suspects who remain at large after shots were fired, and a vehicle with children inside was carjacked in Mississauga Friday evening.

Peel police said officers located a suspect vehicle with another vehicle in the underground parking garage of an apartment building in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway.

The suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Altima, was earlier used by two suspects to flee after robbing a pharmacy in the area of Credit Woodlands and McBride Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Police said a total of four suspects were in the garage. All are wanted in connection with a series of violent armed robberies in Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, and Barrie this month.

The suspects attempted to flee the area, police said, as officers from the tactical unit tried to stop the two vehicles.

"During this interaction, one of the suspects, later identified as Ridwan Dalmar, fired one round from a firearm in his possession," police said in a news release on Saturday.

"The suspect vehicle was then also driven at officers who then returned fire to prevent them from being seriously injured or killed."

Officers were able to disable the two vehicles and arrested Dalmar and another suspect.

Police said a loaded handgun with an extended magazine holding 31 rounds of ammunition was found in one of the vehicles as well as the stolen property from the pharmacy.

Dalmar, 20, of Toronto faces six charges, including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharge firearm with intent.

The other arrested suspect who has been identified as 23-year-old Zakariya Dalmar, of Toronto, is facing five charges including, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Meanwhile, police said two other suspects who were involved in the pharmacy robbery earlier managed to escape on foot.

According to police, one of the suspects approached a pickup truck where a family with children was inside.

The suspect then entered the back of the vehicle and ordered the family to drive, police said.

"In fear, the family all attempted to flee from the car. Before they were all able to escape, the suspect entered the driver's seat and fled the area with an 8-year-old child," police said.

Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters Friday that police were able to track the truck and officers became engaged in a pursuit.

He said while being pursued, the suspect threw the child out of the vehicle.

Police were able to locate the child a short time later. She did not suffer any physical injuries.

Mooken said the truck was later found abandoned less than four kilometres away near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road.

Following an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate the suspect.

"This is another example of the level of violence our officers battle daily in the interest of keeping the community safe," Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

"The same people using firearms in robberies were willing to endanger the life of an 8-year-old. They have no limits, and neither will our service in our commitment to bringing them to justice and protecting our community."

On Saturday, police released images of the two outstanding suspects and ask for the public's help in identifying them.

The first suspect, who police said was responsible for the carjacking, is described as a black male, six-foot-tall, and weighs 200 lbs.

He was wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on the left chest area, blue medical gloves, a white medical mask, and black running shoes.

The other suspect is described as a black male, six-foot-tall, and weighs 200 lbs.

He was wearing black pants, a zip-up jacket with a purple hood and shoulders and black lower part and black sleeves, a blue medical mask, and black gloves.

"Our investigators are committed to their capture. We are confident that they will be located and arrested with assistance from our community," Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

"We encourage the responsible parties to contact counsel and turn themselves in. The actions taken by them to avoid their arrest created unnecessary danger and trauma to innocent people."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).