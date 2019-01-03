

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two men wanted in connection with the vicious assault of a lawyer in the city’s west end in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The 36-year-old victim was reportedly walking along Queen Street West near Bathurst Street at around 12:30 a.m. when he got involved in an altercation with the two suspects.

Surveillance footage that was previously obtained by CTV News Toronto picks up after that altercation was presumably underway.

It first shows the victim lifting a garbage bag and running out of the frame as he swings it behind his back. He is then seen running back into the frame, at which point he is followed by two people. A fight then ensues and the group ends up on the street. A t that point, the video footage shows the victim slamming his head against the concrete as he falls to the ground. He is then punched in the head.

Police initially said that the victim sustained a “serious head injury” in the attack but they later said that his condition had deteriorated and that his injuries were life-threatening.

The suspects, meanwhile, remain outstanding.

Police have said that they fled the scene southbound on Bathurst Street in a newer model blue Dodge Charger.

The first suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old, about six-feet-tall with a slim build, cornrows and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black running shoes.

The second suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old, about five-foot-nine with short black hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black hooded jacket, ripped faded blue jeans, and blue/white running shoes.

Police have not released the name of the victim but his employer at the Sher Law Professional Corporation has identified him as David Shellnutt.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto earlier this week, Hugh Sher describes Shellnutt as “a wonderful man” who had been with the firm for about a year.

“I’m personally quite shocked. My staff is quite shocked. We are saddened for our friend,”Sher said.