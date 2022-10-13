York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after two people died and one was left in critical condition following a serious collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of Markham Road and Elson Street, just north of Steeles Avenue East in Markham.

Police say a dump truck with a trailer collided with an Acura that had three occupants in it.

The driver of the Acura, a 21-year-old male, and a rear passenger, a 23-year-old female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger, a 52-year-old female, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where police say she remains in critical condition.

The 46-year-old male driver of the dump truck remained at the scene with no injuries, according to police.

Investigators are now urging witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.

Police say they would also like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles or has information on their driving behaviors prior to the collision.