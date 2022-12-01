Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two women at two separate TTC stations and committed indecent acts at three other stations.

On Oct. 6, a man allegedly exposed himself at Davisville Station and North York Centre Station and sexually assaulted a woman at Sheppard Station.

Later that month, on Oct. 28, police said the same man allegedly exposed himself at Bessarion Station.

He also allegedly sexually assaulted another woman outside Leslie Station on the same day.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday. He is described as between 20 and 30 years old, five-foot-eight, with a medium build, black wavy hair and unshaven.

Police said he was last seen wearing black pants, a dark hooded sweater and carrying a black “Champion” backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).