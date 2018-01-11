

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released security camera footage of two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Richmond Hill woman last month.

At around 11 a.m. on Dec. 20, police were called to a home in the area of Bayview and Crosby avenues in Richmond Hill after receiving a report that a woman had been killed.

The body of 28-year-old Shelby Goldhar was found inside a home by officers who responded to the call.

Following the discovery, 27-year-old Clifford Campsall was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police said they are also looking for two additional suspects, identified as 25-year-old Felicia Land and 24-year-old Nikita (Nick) Pouzanov.

In a video released by investigators on Thursday, the two are seen riding a bus on the morning of Dec. 20.

Investigators are also looking for a witness, who police say is known to the two suspects and is believed to have driven the pair and the victim to a home in Richmond Hill on Dec. 19.

The witness was reportedly driving a Jeep Wrangler at the time.

York Regional Police are appealing to anyone with new information about the case to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.