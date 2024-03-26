Toronto police say a driver loaded a pedestrian into their car and sped off after striking them with their vehicle on Tuesday afternoon in North York.

The collision happened near Victoria Park Boulevard and Ellesmere Road.

Police said they were called to that area shortly before 2 p.m.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was crossing from east to west at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road when the driver of a dark-coloured Honda Civic, traveling westbound on Ellesmere Road, made a left turn onto Victoria Park Avenue and struck them.

They said that immediately following the collision the driver exited their vehicle and helped the pedestrian inside before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Honda was last seen heading southbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said that the vehicle has an Ontario licence plate with the partial number CDMA or CBMA as well as “notable” damage to the front.

They want to speak with the driver and pedestrian to ensure that the pedestrian is “safe and well.”

Investigators would also like to talk to any member of the public who may have been in the area at the time.

They’re also asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.