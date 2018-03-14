

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a Mississauga man is lucky to be alive after a fiery crash in Mississauga early this morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Fairwind Drive and Bristol Road shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, police said the male driver of a car crashed into a tree in the area and the vehicle subsequently burst into flames.

“When officers arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames,” Sgt. Bob Hackenbrook said.

He noted that the three officers who first arrived on scene quickly worked to get the driver out of the crushed vehicle.

“The officers did a great job. They ran to the car, identified that there was still an occupant inside,” he said.

“They had to pry the front door open and get access to the driver and pull him to safety.”

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics confirmed.

Police said speed is “definitely a factor” in the crash.