Hamilton police have released videos of a vehicle believed to have been used by suspects in two shooting incidents 17 minutes apart on Wednesday evening.

In the clip posted on Thursday, a dark grey Honda Civic can be seen pulling up to a home on Springvalley Crescent, before coming to a stop. Shots then appear to be fired from the front passenger side of the car.

The vehicle then drives away.

Police said they were called to the residence shortly after, and that responding officers confirmed evidence of a shooting. Two people were present at the home during the incident, but no one was physically injured, police said.

Investigators believe that the same suspects in the same vehicle are responsible for a gunfire incident 17 minutes prior at 135 Upper Centennial Parkway.

Officers also found evidence of a firearm discharge at the scene, and witnesses described the driver as a tanned or dark-skinned male wearing a blue mask.

“Fortunately, the establishment was unoccupied at the time of the incident,” police said in a news release.

No detailed suspect descriptions have been released.

Investigators are asking residents in the areas of Springvalley Crescent, Brigadoon Drive, Winterberry Trail, and surrounding neighbourhoods to review surveillance video and check if their cameras caught a suspicious dark grey Honda Civic between 8:20 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Dugdale at 905-546-4883 or shootingresponseteam@hamiltonpolice.caor Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“We appreciate the community’s vigilance and cooperation during this investigation,” police said.