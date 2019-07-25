

Chris Herhalt and Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





A small husky puppy named Gucci which was reportedly stolen has been returned to its owner and the theft was a misunderstanding, Toronto police say.

Police initially reported on Thursday that on July 12, a male and a female were seen outside of the Loblaws at 60 Carlton Street.

They allegedly approached a four-month old husky puppy that was tied to a post outside the store, while the owner was inside the store shopping.

They allegedly untied the dog and fled the scene with him.

Toronto police spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook said the owner failed to advise investigators that the dog has been returned a couple of days ago.

Douglas-Cook said the man and the woman felt the dog was left outside for a long period.

She said they are no longer suspects.