Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

A Brampton media personality who was violently pulled from his parked vehicle last week and attacked with a machete and axe required 150 stitches, lost a toe due to amputation and will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend tells CP24.

On Aug. 4, Joti Singh Mann was climbing into a Jeep parked in his driveway when he was approached by a man wielding an axe.

Video obtained from the scene shows the axeman swinging the blade into the vehicle’s driver’s side window after Mann shut the door, popping the glass from its frame.

Two other men join in, one armed with a machete.

The violence only ends when a woman identified as Mann’s mother exits the home to render aid.

Mann is a real-estate agent and media personality in Brampton.

A friend, Brampton councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon says he suffered the loss of a big toe and use of one hand in the attack, and also received 150 stitches.

“Doctors say he will make a recovery but it will take a few months of rehabilitation to regain the use (of his hand.)”

Mann hosts a podcast and his mother told CP24 that he received a threat while recording a recent episode.

Dhillon said Mann’s assault is the third violent incident involving a Punjabi language media personality in Brampton in the past 12 months.

In one instance, a media host’s home was fired on. In another, suspects confronted a media host with a gun as he was leaving his studio.

“Whether you agree or disagree with them there shouldn’t be any violence against them so we’re hopeful there are more leads in those investigations as well,” Dhillon said.

At 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Peel Regional Police Supt. Sean Gormley will speak about the incident with reporters.

Police are describing the case as an attempted murder investigation.

CP24 will broadcast his comments live and online.