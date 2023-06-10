Police are searching for two suspects following a three-victim stabbing in Whitby.

Police say the stabbing occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning at the Tap and Tankard bar at 224 Brock Street. When police arrived on scene, they located three victims with stab wounds, two of whom were transported to Toronto-area trauma centres, they said in a release issued Saturday. The third victim is recovering from minor injuries.

After being unable to locate the suspects overnight, police are asking anyone with information on the following two individuals to come forward to police.

The first suspect is described as an Asian man in his early 20s. He is five-and-a-half feet tall and of medium build. At the time of the stabbing he was wearing a Chicago Bears baseball hat, black sweater, ripped blue jeans, and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s. He is five-foot-eight and of slim build, with a full beard and earring in his left ear. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Police say he is missing the lower portion of his left arm.

Anyone with information about this incident or these individuals is encouraged to contact Durham police. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.