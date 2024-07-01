Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard area at around June 22.

Police said the suspect allegedly got into an altercation with the victims and then stabbed both victims and then fled the area.

The two victims were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said that 45-year-old Omar Roberts of no-fixed-address is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and fail to comply with release order.

Police said Roberts should be considered armed and dangerous and are asking police to contact 911 if located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).