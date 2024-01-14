Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault.

In a release issued Sunday, police said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2023, in the area of Danforth and Euston avenues.

Officers said a victim was involved with a verbal altercation with a man when the man allegedly assaulted the victim.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries. They add the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

He is described by police as six-foot-tall with a thin build, short beard and short braided hair. At the time, he was wearing a gray jacket, dark pants and running shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.