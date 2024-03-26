Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a TTC subway station.

In a release issued Tuesday, police said the incident happened on Feb. 15, at around 11 p.m., at Greenwood Subway station in the city's east end.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim seated onboard the subway.

Officers allege he made anti-Asian comments and assaulted the victim before he fled the area. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being 30 to 40 years old with short dark hair, and last seen wearing a dark jacket with yellow reflective stripes and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.