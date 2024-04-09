Police are searching for a murder suspect after a 51-year-old man was fatally stabbed in North York over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call about a man with serious injuries on a roadway in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, police said, they saw two men involved in an altercation outside of a commercial plaza, when one was stabbed by a sharp-edged weapon. Video of the incident, viewed by CTV News Toronto, appears to show two men fighting when one falls to the ground and is struck.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters on April 6 that emergency crews tried to save the victim’s life, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. The victim was later identified as Jolly An of Toronto, who is the city’s 19th homicide victim this year.

“It’s unknown if it is targeted, but it does seem to be isolated,” Price said about the murder.

In a release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said they are searching for 67-year-old Alfonso Corpus, of Toronto, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police describe him as five-foot-six and weighing 150 pounds with dark hair.

Officers are urging people not to approach him if he is seen since he is considered armed and dangerous – instead, call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras