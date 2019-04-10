

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are searching for a group suspects who allegedly crashed through the window of a Markham watch store using a tow truck and stole merchandise from the business.

Police say the robbery took place on April 8 at around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Enterprise Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Highway 407.

According to investigators, a tow truck crashed into a watch store in the area, smashing the glass.

Police allege that a second vehicle pulled and four armed suspects got out.

The suspects then entered the store through the smashed window and took “a quantity of watches” before fleeing in the vehicle they arrived in, police say.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been provided but police say the suspects were male and were wearing dark-coloured clothing.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at the hold-up squad or Crime stoppers anonymously.