Police search for three female suspects wanted in assault, stabbing at Dundas subway station
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2023 4:23PM EDT
Toronto police are looking for three suspects after one person was assaulted and stabbed at Dundas Station last week.
Officers were called to the TTC subway station at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 for a person with a knife.
When they arrived, police found a victim suffering from minor injuries.
Police said the victim and their friend were going down the escalator when they became involved in a verbal altercation with three people behind them.
The dispute escalated, resulting in the victim being assaulted and stabbed from behind, according to police.
The suspects fled on foot.
A week after the incident, they released descriptions of the suspects, all believed to be white females between the ages of 15 and 20.
According to police, the first suspect has a thin build, long, dark, curly hair and a pale complexion. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved crop top, black bicycle shorts, black running shoes with white soles and a backpack.
The second suspect has a thin build with brown hair in a ponytail and fake eyelashes. She had a black hoodie, light-coloured shorts, black sneakers and carrying a blue bag.
The third suspect has a medium build with long black hair in box braids and fake eyelashes. She wore a black sports bra, grey sweatpants and hoodie, white slide sandals and a large black purse.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.