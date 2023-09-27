Toronto police are looking for three suspects after one person was assaulted and stabbed at Dundas Station last week.

Officers were called to the TTC subway station at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 for a person with a knife.

When they arrived, police found a victim suffering from minor injuries.

Police said the victim and their friend were going down the escalator when they became involved in a verbal altercation with three people behind them.

The dispute escalated, resulting in the victim being assaulted and stabbed from behind, according to police.

The suspects fled on foot.

A week after the incident, they released descriptions of the suspects, all believed to be white females between the ages of 15 and 20.

According to police, the first suspect has a thin build, long, dark, curly hair and a pale complexion. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved crop top, black bicycle shorts, black running shoes with white soles and a backpack.

The second suspect has a thin build with brown hair in a ponytail and fake eyelashes. She had a black hoodie, light-coloured shorts, black sneakers and carrying a blue bag.

The third suspect has a medium build with long black hair in box braids and fake eyelashes. She wore a black sports bra, grey sweatpants and hoodie, white slide sandals and a large black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.