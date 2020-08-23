

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing outside a temporary shelter in midtown Toronto Saturday night that left a man with serious injuries.

It happened outside Roehampton Hotel, in the area of Mount Pleasant Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, around 10 p.m.

Police said a 44-year-old man was approached by a group of three men.

It is alleged that a dispute broke out, and the suspects attacked the victim, stabbing him multiple times.

The suspects then fled the area.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the suspects have been identified as 27-year-old Colin Defreitas and Reese Morris. Both are wanted for aggravated assault.

Defreitas is described as six-foot-one, weighs 150 lbs., with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing light blue jeans, a dark jacket, and a baseball hat worn backwards.

Morris is described as between 20 to 30 years old, and with black hair in medium length twists. He was wearing black track pants with a white vertical stripe on the sire, white Adidas t-shirt, and white runners.

The third suspect is described as male, 20 to 25 years of age, between 150 to 170 lbs, and with a large afro. He was wearing black track pants with a white vertical stripe on the side, a white 'Adidas' t-shirt, and white runners.

Police said he was armed with a machete.

The images of the three suspects were released on Sunday.

All of them are considered armed, violent, and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Victim a client at midtown shelter: city

In a news release, the city said the victim is a client at the Roehampton Hotel, which currently serves as a temporary shelter to help the city's homeless population.

"Security on site noticed and heard an incident between a number of individuals and the client staying at the Roehampton site. On-site security immediately saw the incident start to unfold on video surveillance and was on scene immediately," the city said.

Shelter staff administered first aid to the victim. The city said none of the attackers are clients at the site.

The hotel and another interim shelter on Broadway Avenue have been the subject of safety complaints from several community members.

Earlier this month, a city employee was stabbed at 55/65 Broadway Avenue.

Several residents had previously expressed their concerns about what they say has been an increase in crime in the neighbourhood since the shelters were opened in April.

The city extended the lease for the Roehampton Hotel for two years, while the Broadway site is set to close at the end of the month.

In response, the city said they have taken steps to address their concerns, including a third-floor outdoor space at the Roehampton site that will open next week for clients to give them a place to spend time outside, 33 new security cameras, enhanced 24/7 mobile patrols and four security guards at the Roehampton site.

The city also held a virtual information session with the community last week to share their plans for the Roehampton program and answer questions from residents.

- with files from CP24 staff