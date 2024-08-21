Police are searching for three men who they say attempted to coerce a 10-year-old boy into their car in Ajax last month.

Durham Regional Police Service said the incident happened in the area of Griffiths Drive and Wickens Crescent at about 2:15 p.m. on July 23.

Police said the boy was walking home from a friend’s house when three males in a dark-coloured, four-door sedan stopped alongside him.

Investigators alleged that the men called for the boy to enter the vehicle. After the boy ignored the men, police said they drove their vehicle in his path and “attempted to coerce him into their car.”

The boy fled on foot and returned to his residence, police said. He did not sustain any injuries.

A release issued on Wednesday said police are searching for the three suspects in the incident.

Police say the first suspect is a dark-skinned male, between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, with curly black hair. The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned male between the ages of 15 and 20 years old with curly, medium-length hair. The third is also a dark-skinned male between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, police said, with curly hair and a short beard.

Police have released images of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with cell phone, dash cam, surveillance footage, or information about this incident is asked to contact Durham Regional Police Service’s West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2548.