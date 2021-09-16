A man is dead, another is in hospital and another has been abducted after a double shooting, home invasion and kidnapping in Hamilton's Mount Hope neighbourhood.

On Thursday, Hamilton police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads shortly before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the men were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man has subsequently died from his injuries, police said.

His identity has not been released.

A third man was “forcefully taken” from the residence in a dark SUV, according to police.

The abducted man has been identified as 63-year-old Faqir Ali.

Ali is described as standing at five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and thinning black hair.

Ali was reportedly wearing black and white plaid pyjama bottoms and had no shirt on when he was taken from his home.

"Our main concern at this time is locating Faqir Ali and bringing him home safely. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers," Const. Indy Bharaj told reporters at the scene.

Bharaj said all three victims live at the residence and are related.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

No information on suspects has been released.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating.

There is a large police presence in the area and the public is asked to stay away from the scene.

"We're appealing to any other individuals that may have heard, seen, may have camera footage or surveillance in the area to come forward and assist us," Bharaj said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3863 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.