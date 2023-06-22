Police are asking for the public’s assistance following a serious collision in Scarborough.

Police say the crash occurred on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Wickson Trail and Blackwater Crescent.

It is alleged that 34-year-old man was driving a blue Honda Civic eastbound on Wickson Trail with a 38-year-old passenger, while a 32-year-old man was driving a silver Toyota Corolla westbound on the same street with a 31-year-old passenger.

Police say the vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the Civic and their passenger were both taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Corolla were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Services continue to investigate this incident.

Police are asking local residents, business owners and drivers with any security or dash camera footage to contact investigators.