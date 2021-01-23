York Regional Police are looking for a driver involved in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 27 overnight.

Just before midnight, police responded to reports of a collision on Highway 27 between Highway 407 and Steeles Avenue.

Three vehicles were involved and minor injuries were reported, police said.

A suspect driver is believed to have left the scene in a cab, according to police.

The area was closed for investigation but it has since reopened early Saturday morning.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video to contact them.