

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - Police say they are searching for a man after an attempted abduction in Hamilton earlier this week.

Hamilton police say a woman was approached by a white Jeep around 3 p.m Tuesday.

They allege a man got out of the vehicle, tried to grab the woman and he said, "Don't resist, get in the car."

Police say the woman was able to run away, and the man got back into the vehicle and drove off.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.