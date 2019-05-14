

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are trying to locate the mother of a newborn baby who was found outside a Georgina fire hall early Tuesday morning.

The child was found at a fire hall in Sutton, located in the Town of Georgina, shortly before 3 a.m.

Georgina Fire Chief Ron Jenkins said crews were briefly called away from the fire station for a medical call and when they returned, they heard a baby crying. He said firefighters found a newborn wrapped in a blanket near the back door of the building.

“That is a first. It was certainly shocking for crews when they arrived back from the medical call and located this infant," Jenkins said.

The infant, who appeared to be in good health, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

"There was no signs of exposure or anything like that that would cause us concerns," Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24, adding that the baby was likely not outside for very long.

Pattenden said the baby is, at most, only a few days old and there is no indication that he was born in a hospital.

The newborn is currently in the care of the Children’s Aid Society.

"We are thankful that the mother did the right thing and took the baby that she obviously was having some struggles dealing with to a place of safety and that is what is most important," Pattenden said.

"Our focus right now is on the mother’s health and wellbeing and we just want her to reach out to us just to make sure she is OK."