Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the “suspicious death” of a man in his 60s in the city's west end on Tuesday.

Insp. Peter Wehby said there was an exchange between the victim and the suspect, and that officers are investigating if the incident was targeted.

“We believe that the male had an interaction with a second male and at that time there was some sort of an altercation that happened,” he told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues just after 9 a.m.

Initially, police tweeted that a man on a bike was allegedly throwing objects at another person, but backtracked on those details when speaking to reporters early this afternoon.

A victim was located unconscious at the scene with life-threatening injuries, Wenby said. The man was rushed to the hospital via emergency run and pronounced deceased there a short time after.

“We are considering this a suspicious death,” he said, noting the case is not yet being classified as a homicide.

The suspect, meanwhile, remains outstanding. He is described as a white male in his 40s and approximately five foot nine with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, riding a standard black mountain bike.

Currently, Boustead Avenue is closed from Indian Road to Roncesvalles Avenue. Alhambra Avenue is also off limits at Boustead. Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.