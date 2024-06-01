Peel police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman walking along a trail in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Applewood Trail. Police said the suspect approached the woman from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled on foot. Police said the victim did not know the suspect.

On Saturday, police released photos of the suspect, described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine with a thin build, slicked black hair and was carrying a grey backpack.

“The suspect is believed to be responsible for two other sexual assaults that occurred in 2023 on the same trail,” police said in a news release. He is wanted for three counts of sexual assault.

They added that investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Police urged those in the area to be vigilant at all times.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).