Police searching for suspect who fled scene of crash in Courtice; reports of active shooter are false
Durham police are searching for a suspect who fled a collision in Courtice.
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 11:06PM EDT
Durham Regional Police are searching for a suspect who they say fled the scene of a collision in Courtice Wednesday evening.
Police said the crash happened in the area of Sandringham Drive and Highway 2 just after 8 p.m.
There were reports on social media about a possible active shooter in the area, but police said there was no shooting, and no injuries have been reported.
"There is no active shooting incident in Durham Region. There was a large police presence in Courtice for a fail to remain suspect who fled from officers," police said in a tweet.
Police said the male suspect is approximately 25 years old with a tanned complexion and was wearing a red hoodie and no shoes.
The tactical and canine units are on the scene, assisting in the search.