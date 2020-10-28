Durham Regional Police are searching for a suspect who they say fled the scene of a collision in Courtice Wednesday evening.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Sandringham Drive and Highway 2 just after 8 p.m.

There were reports on social media about a possible active shooter in the area, but police said there was no shooting, and no injuries have been reported.

"There is no active shooting incident in Durham Region. There was a large police presence in Courtice for a fail to remain suspect who fled from officers," police said in a tweet.

Police said the male suspect is approximately 25 years old with a tanned complexion and was wearing a red hoodie and no shoes.

The tactical and canine units are on the scene, assisting in the search.