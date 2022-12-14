York Regional Police (YRP) are seeking multiple suspects after a carjacking in Markham on Monday.

Police say that at around 9:30 p.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Kennedy Road and Highglen Avenue.

When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled and struck a street light. Four suspects then allegedly ran from the vehicle before police arrived.

Shortly after, police say they received a call from a female victim who reported being carjacked. The victim was reportedly sitting in her car when three of the four suspects approached her vehicle and demanded she get out.

The victim complied and the suspects stole her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

YRP have not released descriptions of any of the suspects, but are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Police are also asking anyone who may have surveillance video or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact the YRP Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631.