Halton police are looking for three male suspects captured on video during a break-and-enter in an Oakville home earlier this month.

In a video released by police on Wednesday, two men enter a kitchen and open drawers and the refrigerator. The footage jumps to the front porch, showing a third man arriving.

According to police, the video was taken during a break-in in southeast Oakville on Oct. 4.

Police said the town has seen multiple break-and-enters that targeted homes that back onto green spaces in recent weeks.

Thieves, police said, would gain entry by smashing the rear sliding glass door. The suspects have been allegedly stealing jewelry, high-end clothing and cash.

“The break-ins have been occurring during the day and through the evening hours while residents are not home,” police said.

On Wednesday, police released descriptions of three male suspects. The first suspect is described as being in his 30s, five-foot-eight, with a heavy build and was last seen wearing black pants, an orange long-sleeve shirt, black shoes, a blue baseball hat, and orange gloves.

The second suspect is believed to be in his 20s, five-foot-10, with a medium build, clean-shaven and short black hair. He was last seen donning black shorts with a white and red logo, a grey t-shirt with a large “True Rlgn” logo on the back, black shoes with white soles, and blue surgical gloves.

The final suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, six feet tall, with a medium build, scruffy beard and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey jogging pants, dark baseball hat, dark gloves and carrying a black Helly Hansen duffle bag.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the suspects and their whereabouts to call them at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.