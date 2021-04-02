Police are searching for two men wanted in a violent assault investigation in North York.

On Mar. 23, Toronto police officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of Yonge Street and Patricia Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

A 47-year-old man was reportedly getting into his car when he observed two men approaching him wearing balaclavas.

The suspects prevented him from getting into his car and they used baseball bats to smash the car’s windows, according to investigators.

The man fled from the car but was chased and caught.

The suspects struck him numerous times with their baseball bats and then fled the area in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators have released security camera images of the suspects.

A description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle has not been released.

Anyone with dash camera or security camera video of the area is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.