Peel police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a vehicle after a reported abduction in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a residential building iQueen Street East and Hanson Road North just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a kidnapping.

Const. Heather Cannon said a 36-year-old woman and her two children – a four-year-old boy and a 2-month-old girl, got into a vehicle 'unwillingly' with a 27-year-old man identified as Daniel Lawrence.

She said all persons in the vehicle are known to each other.

“This investigation is still unfolding,” Const. Heather Cannon said. “I just know that it has been determined that we believe it to be like a kidnapping/abduction.”

Lawrence is wearing a maroon Adidas tracksuit with stripes down the side.

Police say they are in the process of issuing an Amber Alert.

The vehicle is described as a silver four-door Subaru Forrester with a licence plate CECN 596.

It was last seen eastbound on Queen Street heading towards Highway 410.

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of those in the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information or who has seen the vehicle to call 911.