Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.

Police said they responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Danforth Avenue and Donlands Avenue area on May 27 at around 5:30 p.m.

In a news release on Sunday, police said that it was reported that the suspect boarded the same subway as the victim on Donlands Subway Station.

Police said the suspect proceeded to sit beside the victim and then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect and the victim exited the train at the same stop and the suspect fled the area, police said.

Police said they believe there may be more victims.

The suspect is described as male, medium build, short black hair, with a beard, police said. He was wearing a light coloured collared shirt, black jacket, black pants and black dress shoes, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).