Peel police are asking for the public’s help identifying those involved in a shooting outside a Mississauga nightclub last year that injured two people.

On Wednesday, police issued a news release that included photos of people and vehicles being sought in the investigation into the Sept. 4 shooting at HER nightclub.

Police said it occurred in the parking lot of the Eglinton Avenue East establishment. Officers arrived to locate two victims in a vehicle.

One was treated at the scene, while the other was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.