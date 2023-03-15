Police seek help identifying persons involved in Sept. shooting outside Mississauga nightclub
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying persons involved in the shooting outside HER nightclub on Sept. 4, 2022. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2023 8:50PM EDT
Peel police are asking for the public’s help identifying those involved in a shooting outside a Mississauga nightclub last year that injured two people.
On Wednesday, police issued a news release that included photos of people and vehicles being sought in the investigation into the Sept. 4 shooting at HER nightclub.
Police said it occurred in the parking lot of the Eglinton Avenue East establishment. Officers arrived to locate two victims in a vehicle.
One was treated at the scene, while the other was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.