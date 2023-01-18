Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly followed a woman home in North York and sexually assaulted her.

It happened on the evening of Jan. 16 in the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues.

Police said a woman was walking home when she noticed a man walking behind her.

The man allegedly followed the woman until she was near her home before he approached her and sexually assaulted her.

Police have released photos of the suspect in an effort to identify and arrest him. He is believed to be 18 years old and was wearing a face mask, glasses and dark clothing.

Investigators believe the suspect is also responsible for another incident nearby that occurred four days earlier.

On the evening of Jan. 12, in the area of Victoria Park and Yardley avenues, a woman was on her way home when she observed a man walking closely behind her.

Police said when the woman crossed the street, the man continued to follow her.

The woman got to her home, and the man allegedly walked up to her front door and tried to open it.

He subsequently fled the area when he failed to get inside the home.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.