

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a suspect after a man was stabbed in the back during a fight aboard a Spadina streetcar earlier this week.

Toronto police say that at 5:10 p.m. on Monday, a man boarded a streetcar at Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street West.

A short time later, the suspect became involved in a dispute with a male passenger on board.

The fight escalated and the suspect allegedly stabbed the male in the back.

He then fled the streetcar on foot.

The suspect was last seen running south on Spadina Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.