Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a woman was allegedly robbed and assaulted on a TTC train.

On Thursday, a woman was on the westbound TTC train from Bay Station at around 1:30 a.m.

A man reportedly approached the woman, sat down next to her and began yelling at her.

As the woman was trying to leave, the man hit the woman repeatedly with his hands, according to police.

The man then grabbed the woman’s purse and fled the train when it got to the Bedford Road and St. George Station stop, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing at five-foot eight inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a blue surgical mask and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.