

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of a drive-by shooting in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood last month where victims were lucky to emerge unscathed.

On Aug. 8 at about 7:56 p.m., several people riding in a white Nissan Micra opened fire on a group of people sitting on a porch in the Campbell and Wallace avenues area, between Symington and Lansdown avenues.

In a video released Wednesday, people on the porch can be seen diving for cover when shots ring out, with some screaming in terror.

Nobody was struck by gunfire.

The video indicates the suspects passed by their targets at least once before circling the block and opening fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100.