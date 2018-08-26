

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the fatal beating of a 49-year-old man in Malvern on Friday afternoon.

Police were initially called to an industrial area near Tapscott Road and Finch Avenue East at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday for a fight in progress call.

Once they arrived on scene officers found a victim, later identified as Cecil Graham, unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body. Graham was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police said that 43-year-old Garfield Chambers is now wanted for second-degree murder in connection with Graham’s death.

Police say that Chambers is considered “violent and extremely dangerous.”