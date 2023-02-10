Police seized a significant stockpile of firearms and explosives after responding to a reported shooting at a Markham apartment building earlier this week.

Officers were first dispatched to a building near Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue on Wednesday morning after residents heard a loud bang and alerted authorities.

Police say the responding officers soon determined that a gun had been fired in a unit on the building’s upper level.

The bullet from that gun went through the floor and into a unit below before piercing through a bed and ending up in another unit one floor down from that, police say.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

However, police say that one of the apartments was occupied at time

Investigators subsequently entered the unit where the firearm had been discharged and arrested two people, according to police.

A search warrant was then executed, resulting in the seizure of 40 firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, prohibited magazines, improperly stored explosives, as well as a crossbow and composite brass knuckles.

“The improper handling and storage of firearms, ammunition and explosive material in this case is alarming,” a press release issued on Friday notes. “York Regional Police reminds gun owners to follow all laws, regulations and best practices.”

Kevin Lee, 43, of Markham and Ophelia Cheung, 39, of Markham, are facing five charges each, including mischief endangering life.