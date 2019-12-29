

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have set up a command post for a missing 76-year-old man who was last seen in North York on Saturday night.

Police say Mongingi Pati disappeared from the area of Allen Road and Highway 401 at around 10 p.m. on Saturday and officers are concerned for the elderly man’s wellbeing.

Investigators say it is believed that the man was at a nearby mall when he was separated from his family.

Police say the missing man lives in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue with his daughter.

“He lived in Quebec for the longest time and is unfamiliar with the area. He just moved into the area with his family about six months ago,” Sgt. Stephen Carmichael told CP24 on Sunday.

Carmichael says Pati is not fluent in English but speaks French.

“He does not have a cellphone and does not have any money or cards to use,” Carmichael added.

Police also say Pati does not know how to use the TTC.

The elderly man has been described as five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine and is believed to be 170 pounds, bald, and has a slight goatee. He was last seen wearing a black pea coat, grey pants, and black shoes.

“Given the nature of the weather and his age, we are concerned for his safety. Currently we have been doing an exhaustive search and what I am appealing to is for the community to help us with this search,” Carmichael said. “(We are asking) for individuals to check their homes, check their backyards, check their sheds.”

Anyone who spots the missing man is asked to call 911 immediately.