

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for suspects who struck a police cruiser in North York and then fled the scene.

Multiple officers responded to a call about a possible stolen Ford 150 and the vehicle was later located in the area of Bales and Glendora avenues, near Sheppard Avenue and Yonge Street.

Police say the suspect driving the truck crashed into one of the cruisers and took off.

The vehicle was found a short distance away and police say two occupants fled the area on foot.

Police are currently searching for the suspects and the perimeter has been closed off for the investigation.

No injuries were reported but police say the cruiser that was struck did sustain some damage.