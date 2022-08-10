Police to announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, August 10, 2022 7:54AM EDT
Police from across Ontario are set to announce arrests and gun seizures in a ten-month long investigation they called "Project Monarch."
Representatives from a number of Ontario police services will be in attendance, along with federal border officials and investigators from the United States.
The arrests will be announced at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora at 11 a.m.
