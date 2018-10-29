

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a mother and son who were reunited after an alleged parental abduction 31 years ago will speak at a news conference this afternoon.

Lyneth Mann-Lewis of Brampton, Ont., and Jermaine Mann - who until recently was living under an alias in the U.S. - will be joined at Toronto police headquarters by the city's police chief and the Missing Children Society of Canada.

U.S. federal agents say Jermaine's father, Allan Mann Jr., was arrested on Friday in Connecticut, where the two had been living under aliases in a quiet suburb near Hartford.

Officials say they notified Mann-Lewis that her son had been identified and located, and the two have since been reunited.

Allan Mann Jr. appeared briefly Friday in federal court in Hartford, where he faces charges including making false statements in transactions with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham says the suspect is alleged to have “lived a lie for the last 31 years.”