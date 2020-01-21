

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police will be providing an update this afternoon on a “brazen” daylight shooting that left one boy dead in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

The teen was shot near a gas station in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at around 3:10 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died.

Police say one male was arrested a short time after the shooting but it is not clear if police are searching for any additional suspects.

Police have not publicly identified the victim or the person in custody.

A TTC spokesperson told CP24 Monday that one of the bullets struck a TTC bus. It is not known whether anyone was on the bus at the time but no other injuries were reported.

Officers pored over the scene for evidence on Monday and canvassed the area for witnesses.

Several police cruisers were parked outside a nearby apartment building and members of the K9 unit were also spotted in the area.

Woburn Collegiate Institute, located a short distance away from where shooting occurred, was placed under lockdown immediately following the incident but the order was later lifted.

Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh is expected to be on hand for today’s news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at 43 Division.